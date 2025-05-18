Close Menu
    Osimhen Scores As Galatasaray Thrash Konyaspor 3-0, Claim 25th League Title

    Victor Osimhen was on target again as Galatasaray thrash Kayserispor 3-0 to clinch their 25th Turkish Super Lig title on Sunday.

    The win took Galatasaray’s points tally to 89, eight points clear of second-placed Fenerbahce with two matches left to play.

    Osimhen and his teammates have now completed the league and Cup double.

    The Nigeria international’s goal against Kayserispor means he now has 25 goals in 29 appearances in the Turkish topflight and leads in the top scoring chart.

    Also, the 26-year-old has scored 36 goals in 40 matches across all competitions in his loan spell.

    Osimhen broke the deadlock when he struck in the 27th minute before Baris Yilmaz made it 2-0 on 29 minutes.

    With two minutes left Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera scored from the penalty spot to seal the three points and the league title.

    This is Osimhen’s second league title in Europe after helping Napoli become Serie A champions in the 2022/2023 season.

    He finished the season with 26 goals to become the first African to top the scoring chart in the history of the Italian topflight.

