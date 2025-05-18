South Africa Beat Morocco To Land First-Ever U-20 AFCON Title

South Africa won their maiden CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Morocco in Sunday night’s final at Cairo International Stadium.

Gomolemo Kekana’s stunning second-half strike proved decisive, as the Southern Africans claimed the trophy and rewrote history by overcoming a North African opponent in the tournament for the first time.

The only goal of the final came in the 70th minute when Kekana unleashed a powerful right-footed effort from outside the box, bending the ball into the top corner.

The goal, awarded after a VAR review, broke the deadlock in a tense contest dominated by tactical discipline and defensive organisation.

Kekana’s goal capped a superb tournament for South Africa, who had never reached a U-20 AFCON final since 1997, when they lost to Morocco.

This time, they flipped the script, avenging that defeat to lift the trophy and become the 12th different nation to win the title.

Both sides entered the final unbeaten, boasting some of the tournament’s best defensive records.

Morocco, the more fluid side in the first half, created better chances through Jones El Abdellaoui and Ilias Boumassaoudi, but South African goalkeeper Fletcher Lowe was once again in inspired form.

South Africa, who had grown into the competition after losing their opener to Egypt, showed resilience and patience. Shakeel April and Mfundo Vilakazi had half chances, but neither side managed to find the net before the break.

The second half opened up with Morocco pushing forward, with Othmane Maamma and Abdelhamid Aït Boudlal coming close.

However, the North Africans were wasteful in front of goal, and South Africa’s high pressing eventually paid dividends.

After Kekana’s wonder goal, South Africa soaked up pressure with commendable discipline. Morocco threw men forward in search of an equaliser, but South Africa’s backline — led by Tylon Smith and Sfiso Timba — held firm.

South Africa’s victory marks their first-ever youth continental triumph and adds them to a growing list of recent debut winners, following Senegal’s 2023 success.

It also broke their jinx against North African opposition, ending a run of five previous defeats — all by a single goal margin.

Fletcher Lowe ended the tournament with the most saves (24), underlining South Africa’s defensive resolve.

Kekana’s goal was only their ninth of the campaign, but every strike proved crucial as they edged past DR Congo, Nigeria and now Morocco in the knockout rounds.

For Morocco, the defeat marks a missed opportunity to win a second title. They came into the final unbeaten in 14 U-20 AFCON matches in open play, but Sunday’s loss — their first defeat of the tournament — was a bitter blow.

Despite impressive performances throughout the tournament, their wait for a second crown continues.

