La Liga: Sadiq Subbed Off As Athletic Bilbao Pip Valencia

Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq was in action as Valencia narrowly lost 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao in Sunday’s La Liga game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 15th appearance, has netted five goals and bagged five yellow cards this season for Valencia.



Sadiq was substituted in the 75th minute for Rafa Mir.



Álex Berenguer scored the only goal of the game in the 72nd minute, to seal the maximum points for Athletic Bilboa in what was a tight encounter.



The loss means Valencia sit 12th on 45 points while Athletic Bilbao sit 4th on 70 points on the league table.



