2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Ratings – Maigari Outstanding, Oliseh, Amole Shine In Win Vs Egypt

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles defeated hosts Egypt to claim bronze at the 2025 U-20 AFCON on Sunday.

The Flying Eagles came from behind to hold the Junior Pharaohs to a 1-1 before going on to win 4-1 on penalties.

After the win, here is Completesports.com’s ratings for the Flying Eagles players.

Ajia Yakub

Can’t be blamed for Egypt’s goal as he was left exposed by his defenders. After that he put in a composed performance – 6

Adamu Maigari

Put in his best display in the tournament as he offered both defensive and attacking contributions. Was duly awarded Player of the Match for his impressive performance – 8

Daniel Bameyi

Was caught out of position as the Egyptians launched a counter which led to the opener. Aside the early setback was able to marshal the backline well – 6

Emmanuel Chukwu

Just like his central defensive partner, was no where to be seen for the opening goal for Egypt. But did not allow the early goal affect his game and also converted his spot kick -6

Israel Ayuma

Was involved in lots of long range shots which, unfortunately, did not hit the target. Put in a fine display in midfield and scored during the spot kicks – 7

Sulaiman Alabi

Gave a decent display as the Flying Eagles tried to take control of the game from the midfield – 6

Auwal Ibrahim

Was at fault for Egypt’s goal as he played them on side which resulted in the Flying Eagles going behind. Put in a good shift to help his side back in the game – 6

Clinton Jephta

Was involved in most of the Flying Eagles attacking onslaught. Need to work on his end product – 6

Precious Benjamin

Worked the Egyptian keeper after the Flying Eagles went behind with long range shots which almost resulted in the equaliser – 7

Ezekiel Kpangu

Didn’t do enough to convince the coaching crew he deserved to be in the starting line-up. No surprise he was replaced before the start of the second half – 5

Yushau Armiyau

Another player who also did not show enough despite earning a starting place and was rightly hooked off at halftime – 5

SUBSTITUTE

Bidemi Amole

Made an immediate impact after coming on in the second half as he drew the Flying Eagles level two minutes into the second half – 7

Divine Oliseh

Set up the equaliser with a fine assist and was a handful for the Egyptian defence. Had a very good chance to put the Flying Eagles ahead but missed with the keeper at his mercy – 7

Kparobo Arierhi

Struggled to get any decent scoring opportunity as the Flying Eagles went in search of the winner. Was one of the players who converted his spot kick – 6

Tahir Maigana

Sent in some dangerous crosses which unfortunately failed to find its targets. Kept the Egyptian left defence busy – 6

Rufai Aboubakar

Made his debut by replacing Yakub in stoppage time specifically for penalty kicks and did not disappoint as he made two saves – 7

By James Agberebi



