Babajide Celebrates First Goal For Roma In Cup Win

Nigeria international Rinsola Babajide has expressed delight after opening her goals account for AS Roma female team.

Babajide was on target in AS Roma’s Cup 3-0 quarter-final win against Sassuolo on Sunday.

The winger hit a low left-foot strike into the far corner after receiving a clever pass from her teammate to put her side 1-0 up.

After helping her team clinch the win, Babajide took to her X handle to celebrate her first goal for the club.

“Proud moment to score my first goal for @ASRomaFemminile & through to the Semi Finals ❤️ Thank you Lord for the victory .”

Babajide joined Roma in the summer from Spanish club UDG Tenerife.

The 27-year-old also featured for clubs like Crystal Palace, Watford, Brighton, Millwall and Liverpool.

She won the Liverpool Women’s Player of the Season award in the 2019/2020 season.

After appearing for England at age grade levels, Babajide switched her allegiance to Nigeria and made her senior debut on 25 October 2023, starting in a 1-1 draw with Ethiopia during 2024 Olympic qualifiers.

She was part of the Super Falcons side that won a record-extending Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON 2025) title in Morocco.



