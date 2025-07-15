Bassey: ‘I’m A Centre-Back Who Likes To Attack’

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has disclosed that he’s a type of defender that likes to push the attack.



Bassey, who had a brilliant campaign with Fulham last season, helped the team to finish 11th on the Premier League table.



Speaking with Sky Sports, the Nigerian international stated that his goal with Fulham next season is to qualify for Europe.

“I’m an exciting centre-back. I’m a centre-back who likes to attack. I’m going to go on a little dribble once in a while. My manager accepts it and he knows what I am. I’m confident. I trust myself with the ball. I want my presence to be felt on that pitch, on and off the ball.”



“It was not about winning anything personal or being player of the season,” Bassey told Sky Sports. “It was just about doing better than I did last season, my first season, and I feel like I was able to do that.I feel like we had chances to take that step, and maybe one or two games where we weren’t consistent enough killed us from really pushing for that Europa League spot.



“It’s good because we know the quality we have and we know that we can reach that, so it’s a clear target for us next season. It’s just about going back to the drawing board. It’s humbling knowing that we still have some work to do, but we do have a team with a lot of quality and we can achieve great things.”



