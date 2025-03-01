Bassey Reveals Why He Chose To Play For Super Eagles

Fulham defender Calvin Bassey has revealed the reason behind his decision to play for Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Bassey was born in Italy to Nigerian parents, but moved to England as a child.





The 25-year-old was eligible to play for Italy, Nigeria or England at the international level.

In 2021, the former Leicester City player committed his international future to Nigeria when he accepted a call-up for their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Bassey said watching Super Eagles play against Lionel Messi’s Argentina at the 2016 FIFA World Cup in Russia ignited his dream of representing the three-time African champions.

“I think it was just seeing the greatest player to ever play, playing against my team. [Nigeria] lost 2-1,” Bassey told NBC Sports.

“I think one of my teammates that I played with, Kenneth Omeruo, played that game. Just watching that game, I wanted to be in that position.

“I know how big of a nation Nigeria is and how much pride comes with playing for them. I just worked hard. When I got the opportunity, I didn’t take time [to decide] — I just knew that I wanted to play for Nigeria.”

Bassey also discussed what playing for Nigeria means to him and his family.

” It’s massive. When I was younger, my mom didn’t really watch football unless it was the World Cup. That’s the only thing she was engaged in because Nigeria was involved. So seeing that, I just know when I’m on that pitch playing for Nigeria, she’s supporting like crazy,” Bassey added.

“I remember when she came to the African Cup of Nations, obviously, I couldn’t see her, but my friend was there along with my mom and my agent, and they sent me videos. My mom’s passion is just crazy. She’s just screaming! She thinks I can hear her, and I’m like “I can’t hear it Mom, there’s like 60,000 people in the stadium!”

“But it’s nice, and that just fuels me to want to do more. I know all my family in Nigeria is watching as well. It’s a different type of feeling — you can’t really put into words.”

By Adeboye Amosu



