9 Dual-Nationals NFF Must Convince to Play for Super Eagles

A number of dual-national footballers have switched allegiance and represented the Super Eagles in the past. Alex Iwobi and Ola Aina, for example, played for England at youth level before opting to play for Nigeria at senior international level.

Reliable centre-back William Troost-Ekong made three appearances for the Netherlands at youth level before switching allegiance to Nigeria. TSG Hoffenheim star Kevin Akpoguma represented Germany up to U-21 level before he was persuaded by former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr to play for the three-time African champions.





In this piece, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU highlights the currently available dual-national players the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) must convince to play for the Super Eagles.

Tosin Adarabioyo (Chelsea)

The centre-back was born in London, England, to Nigerian parents. Adarabioyo has represented England on 14 occasions across various age-group levels.

The 27-year-old, however, is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles at senior level, even though he is yet to make a decision on switching allegiance.

The defender joined Chelsea on a free transfer last summer after severing ties with Fulham. He has scored once in 14 league appearances for the Blues.

Lesley Ugochukwu (Southampton, on loan)

The 20-year-old, who is currently on loan at Southampton from Chelsea, is the nephew of former Super Eagles defender Onyekachi Apam.

The defensive midfielder was born in France and has represented the country at youth level.

Ugochukwu, who visited Nigeria in March 2024, still has a chance to play for Nigeria as he is yet to feature for France at senior level.

George Ilenikhena (AS Monaco)

George Ilenikhena, who was born in Lagos, Nigeria, arrived in France at the age of three.

The young striker was selected to be part of the France U-16 side in 2021.

The 18-year-old moved from Belgian Pro League club Royal Antwerp to Ligue 1 club Monaco last summer.

He has scored three goals in 18 league appearances for the Red and Whites this season.

Carney Chukwuemeka (Borussia Dortmund, on loan)

The versatile midfielder was born in Austria to Nigerian parents and was raised in Northampton, England.

He is eligible to represent Nigeria, Austria, and England at international level.

The 21-year-old is still available to play for Nigeria despite representing England across youth levels.

Noah Atobolu (Freiburg)

The goalkeeper, who is of Igbo Nigerian descent, has been in fantastic form for Bundesliga club Freiburg this season.

Atobolu, who has saved the last four penalty kicks he has faced this season, is one of the highly rated shot-stoppers in the German top flight.

Despite representing Germany at youth level, he is reportedly open to playing for the Super Eagles.

Tim Iroegbunam (Everton)

Tim Iroegbunam moved to Everton from Aston Villa last summer. The midfielder has enjoyed a resurgence under David Moyes, playing a key role in the Toffees’ fight against relegation.

The 21-year-old remains eligible for Nigeria despite his stint with England’s youth teams.

Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

The 17-year-old is eligible to represent Nigeria through his parents but has chosen to represent England at youth level.

The versatile winger still has the chance to represent Nigeria at senior level in the future.

Nwaneri, despite his young age, has impressed at Arsenal this season, stepping in for some of the club’s injured key players.

Faustino Anjorin (Empoli)

The 21-year-old winger is eligible to play for Nigeria through his father. He moved to Serie A club Empoli from Chelsea on a permanent transfer last summer.

Anjorin has three assists in 17 league appearances for Empoli this season.

Michael Kayode (Brentford, on loan)

Michael Kayode is currently on loan at Premier League club Brentford from Serie A outfit Fiorentina.

The right-back was born in Italy to Nigerian parents and was named Best Italian U-21 Player in 2024.



