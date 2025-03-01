Fabregas Set To Become Chukwueze’s Coach At Milan

Former Arsenal and Chelsea star midfielder Cesc Fabregas could become Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze’s new head coach at AC Milan with Sergio Conceiçao’s job under growing threat after two consecutive Serie A defeats.

Milan’s back-to-back defeats against Torino and Bologna have left them eighth in the league table, eight points adrift of the final Champions League spot.





As a result, the Serie A giants don’t want to be caught unprepared and have started assessing candidates to replace the Portuguese coach, who is likely to leave at the end of the season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), Milan currently view Fàbregas as the leading candidate to replace Conceiçao next season, with their interest stemming from his impressive managerial debut with Como.

After guiding them to Serie A last season, the former Arsenal midfielder has impressed in his first top-flight campaign as a coach, implementing a dynamic, possession-based approach with the Lariani and earning praise for his tactical acumen and leadership qualities.

His philosophy aligns with Milan’s vision of progressive football, making him an appealing choice for the club’s management, who believe it is crucial to act early to secure a manager attracting interest from several European clubs.

While Fabregas is considered the frontrunner, other candidates have also been linked to the potential vacancy.

Maurizio Sarri and Roberto De Zerbi, also on Atalanta’s radar, are reportedly among the alternatives being evaluated by the Rossoneri’s management.

Sarri’s experience in Serie A and De Zerbi’s innovative tactics present viable options, but Fabregas’s recent success and fresh perspective appear to have placed him ahead in the selection process.



