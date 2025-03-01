Orban Is More Dangerous Playing As A Striker –Hoffenheim Manager

TSG Hoffenheim head coach Christian Ilzer has described Nigerian international Gift Orban as a dangerous player when playing as a striker.



Orban, who joined Hoffenheim during the January transfer window from Lyon, has made five appearances and scored four goals this ongoing season for the team.



Reacting to his impressive form, Ilzer in a chat with the club’s official website, stated that Orban has added more value to Hoffenheim and he’s more dangerous playing as a striker.

“It will be important that we play as a team, that we use our strikers in such a way that they can score. When you see how dangerous Gift is in the box, we have to make sure that we use him there more often.”



“He has made good steps, it’s not just about scoring, but also about how he works for the team as a whole.



“He has now integrated better and better. This means that his strengths can become a key factor.”







