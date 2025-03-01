U-20 AFCON: Foreign Pros Will Make Flying Eagles Stronger — Zubairu

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu is optimistic he will have a formidable squad for the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The seven-time African champions engaged in two friendlies against Cote d’Ivoire this week.





The Flying Eagles defeated their fellow West Africans 2-0 in the first friendly on Wednesday.

They however lost the second friendly 2-0 to the hosts in Abidjan on Friday night.

Zubairu said some foreign professionals and players from the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, will join the team after their break.

“When we regroup some foreign-based players will as well as some players we scouted in Nigeria will join to get a formidable team,” the coach said after the game on Friday.

“Four of our players from WAFU like Kparobo and the rest are part of the team will certainly come back. We are on course.”

The Flying Eagles will face Egypt, Morocco and South Africa in Group B at the U-20 AFCON.

Cote d’Ivoire will host the competition from April 26 to May 18.

By Adeboye Amosu



