Lookman Radiates Kindness –Dragan

Ukrainian teenage sensation Oleksandr Dragan has described Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman as a player that radiates kindness.



The youngster who recently signed his first professional contract with Atalanta told Dynamo.kiev.ua in an interview that the Nigerian international is a role model to every young player.



“There are three people — de Ketelaere, Lookman, and Retegui. That’s top level!”

“Lookman. As a person, he is very pleasant, friendly, cheerful, always with a smile on his face. Ademola radiates kindness.”



The teenager also revealed the simple but profound advice Lookman had passed on to him:



“Lookman told me: ‘Boy, just have fun on the field. Football is fun. You don’t need to stress, always be relaxed and then everything will be fine.’”







