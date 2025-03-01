Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Lookman Radiates Kindness –Dragan

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Ukrainian teenage sensation Oleksandr Dragan has described Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman as a player that radiates kindness.

    The youngster who recently signed his first professional contract with Atalanta told Dynamo.kiev.ua in an interview that the Nigerian international is a role model to every young player.

    “There are three people — de Ketelaere, Lookman, and Retegui. That’s top level!”

    Read Also:  Bassey Reveals Why He Chose To Play For Super Eagles

    “Lookman. As a person, he is very pleasant, friendly, cheerful, always with a smile on his face. Ademola radiates kindness.”

    The teenager also revealed the simple but profound advice Lookman had passed on to him:

    “Lookman told me: ‘Boy, just have fun on the field. Football is fun. You don’t need to stress, always be relaxed and then everything will be fine.’”



    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.