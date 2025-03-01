Eguavoen: ‘AFCON Is One Of The Best Football Tournament In The World’

Former Nigerian international Augustine Eguavoen says the African Cup of Nations remains one of the best football tournaments in the world.



He made this known on the backdrop of former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher’s comment that AFCON is not a major tournament.



Speaking with Sports Boom, the 1994 AFCON winner urged every African player to prioritize the tournament despite Carragher’s criticisms.

“The Africa Cup of Nations is one of the best football tournaments in the world. And if anyone feels otherwise, well, he’s entitled to his opinion, but it’s rather unfair and disrespectful,” Eguavoen said. “Jamie Carragher spoke out of emotion and clearly doesn’t understand what this tournament means to us in Africa. That’s unfortunate.”



“I’m proud of what it represents. The last tournament in Côte d’Ivoire, for example, was watched globally, and the quality of football was exceptional. Carragher’s comments were emotional rather than thoughtful. I’m sure he’ll reflect on them and eventually apologise.”



“Players need to shift their mindset and take the tournament seriously. I understand their concerns—losing their spot in the club team or financial considerations—but AFCON deserves respect. The timing of the competition is a challenge, and clubs invest heavily in these players, but that doesn’t diminish the tournament’s importance.”











