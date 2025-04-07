EPLEPL
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Bassey Tipped To Become Top Defender

    Adeboye Amosu

    Former Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given has tipped Calvin Bassey to become one of the best defenders in the world.

    Bassey put up an impressive display in Fulham’s 3-2 victory over Premier League leaders Liverpool at the Craven Cottage.


    The Nigeria international kept Mohamed Salah silent in the game.

    “Bassey has had a brilliant game and he’s had a really good season,” Given told BBC.

    “Marco Silva says, if he can be more consistent, he’ll be a top defender. He was at Rangers for a couple of years and he went to Ajax. He is more comfortable on the ball since he’s been to Holland and come back.

    “He’s 25 and he’s in his prime. He is strong and he’s enjoying his football. We know how strong Mo Salah is – but not in this game.

    “He even tried one drag-back. He was turning into Johan Cruyff. It was brilliant play by Bassey. I don’t know where he gets the energy from. Marco knows he’s got a top player.”

