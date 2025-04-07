UCL: Madrid To Miss Five Regulars For Arsenal Clash

Real Madrid have named Thibaut Courtois in their travelling squad ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal. Courtois, 32, has missed Madrid’s last three games due to injury.

His deputy, Andriy Lunin, has also picked up an injury which forced Carlo Ancelotti to hand 19-year-old Fran Gonzalez his debut against Valencia on Saturday. Real were beaten 2-1 at the Bernabeu, denting their LaLiga title hopes.





But Courtois could be back when the Champions League holders face Arsenal, having taken part in training on Sunday. As for Lunin, who was the hero of last season’s semi-final victory over Manchester City, the trip to north London has come to soon.

But according to The Mirror, just as Arsenal are dealing with injuries to key players, Los Blancos are without a number of regular starters. Defenders Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao remain out with long-term injuries while Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy also haven’t been named in their 23-man squad.

Also Read: Iwobi Makes History In Fulham’s Win Over Liverpool

Aurelien Tchouameni misses out through suspension but will be back for the second leg in Madrid next Wednesday.

Antonio Rudiger, Kylian Mbappe, Ceballos and Vinicius Junior were all probed by UEFA following their behaviour against Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 but have been given the green light to play.

Real will be looking to exploit Arsenal’s weaknesses which have been exacerbated by injuries. Despite the return of Bukayo Saka, the Gunners are plagued by fitness issues.

The absences of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus leave Mikel Arteta without a recognised striker and now defender Gabriel Magalhaes has joined them in being ruled out for the rest of this season.

Polish centre-back Jakub Kiwior was brought in from the cold for Saturday’s trip to Everton, earning Man of the Match as Arsenal could only manage a 1-1 draw.



