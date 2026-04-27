Bayern Not Entertaining Bids For Olise — Eberl

Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl insisted that the Bundesliga giants won’t consider offers for Michael Olise this summer.
Olise has constantly been linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid.
Eberl however insisted that the France midfielder is not for sale.
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“Michel Olise is absolutely untouchable. For us, there is not a second of doubt about it. It is developing excellently,” Eberl told ZDF.
The winger joined Bayern Munich from Premier League club Crystal Palace 18 months ago.
The 24-year-old has registered 19 goals and 29 assists for the Bundesliga giants this season.
The Bavarians will face Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.
By Adeboye Amosu