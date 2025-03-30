Belgium: Arokodare On Target In Genk’s Big Win Over Gent

Tolu Arokodare was on target as KRC Genk thrashed KAA Gent 4-0 in their Belgian Pro League Championship playoff tie at the Cegeka Arena on Sunday.

Arokodare had a goal chalked off two minutes before the half hour mark.





The Nigeria international netted Genk’s second goal five minutes after the break.

The 24-year-old has now scored 18 goals in 31 league appearances for the Smurfs this season.

Read Also:NFF Selects Participants For CAF B-License Coaching Course

He was replaced by Oh Hyeon-Gyu 20 minutes from time.

Hyeon-Gyu bagged a brace in the closing stages of the encounter.

Genk also paraded former Flying Eagles winger, Yira Sor in the game.

Sor took the place of Christopher Bonsu Baah in the 89th minute.

Centre-back Jordan Torunarigha was paraded by Gent for 90 minutes.

By Adeboye Amosu



