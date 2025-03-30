Durosinmi Inspires Viktoria Plzen Win At Sparta Prague

Rafiu Durosinmi registered two goals and an assist as Viktoria Plzen defeated Sparta Prague 4-2 in their league clash at the epet Arena on Sunday night.

Durosinmi scored the visitors second goal of the game eight minutes before the break following an assist from Cadu.





The Nigerian was on the score sheet again eight minutes after the break.

The striker was replaced by Daniel Vasulin in stoppage time.

The 24-year-old has scored four goals in eight league appearances for Miroslav Koubek’s side this season.

Sparta Prague paraded their Nigerian import Victor Olatunji in the thrilling contest.

Olatunji took the place of Lukas Sadilek after the break.

The 25-year-old has registered seven goals in 21 league outings for Slavia Prague in the current campaign.

By Adeboye Amosu






