La Liga: Akor, Ejuke Subbed On In Sevilla Loss To Real Betis

The duo of Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke were in action as Sevilla lost 2-1 to Real Betis in Sunday’s La Liga game.



Akor, who was making his second appearance, is yet to score a goal for Sevilla this ongoing season.



On the other hand, Ejuke was making his 19th appearance, scoring twice and bagging one assist this season for Sevilla.

Both players came on as a substitute in the second half and made some positive impact.



Sevilla took the early lead in the 17th minute through Vargas before Cardoso leveled parity for Real Betis in the 25th minute.



The host extended their lead at the tail end of the first half through Hernandez’s clinical finish to the delight of the vociferous supporters to seal the three points.







