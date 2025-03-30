Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Serie A: Chukwueze In Action As Napoli Edge AC Milan

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze was in action as AC Milan were edged 2-1 by Napoli in Sunday’s Serie A game.

    The Nigerian international, who was making his 22nd appearance, has netted three goals this ongoing season for AC Milan.

    He came on as a substitute for João Félix in the 55th minute.

    Read Also: La Liga: Akor, Ejuke Subbed On In Sevilla Loss To Real Betis

    Matteo Politano scored with a sweet strike from towards the edge of the box and Billy Gilmour picked out Romelu Lukaku to scuff in their second.

    Ninth-placed Milan pulled one back when Luka Jovic scored from close range after Santiago Gimenez earlier had a penalty saved by Alex Meret.



    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.