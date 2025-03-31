‘He Keeps Going’ — Ferguson Backs Dessers To Score More Goals For Rangers

Rangers head coach Barry Ferguson has defended Cyriel Dessers despite constant criticism from fans and media.

Dessers has scored on a regular basis since his arrival at Ibrox from Italian club Cremonese in 2023.





The Nigeria international’s failure to convert a number of easy chances has also been frustrating.

The 30-year-old scored the winning goal in Rangers’ 4-3 win at Dundee last weekend.

Dessers has so far registered 22 goals and seven assists for Rangers this season.

“He puts himself in brilliant positions, he can get frustrated and start feeling sorry for himself, but he keeps going. He got his reward with the winner,” Ferguson was quoted by Rangers News.

“Even before I took the job, I always said the big guy would keep going. If he got criticism from fans and the media, the big man just rolls his sleeves up.

“I didn’t think it would affect him, and it never affected him. He kept going. If you have that type of character, then you get your rewards in the end.”

By Adeboye Amosu



