Serie A: Okoye Features As Udinese Fall To Inter Milan

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye featured for the entire 90 minutes as Udinese lost 2-1 to Inter Milan in Sunday’s Serie A game.



The Nigerian international who was making his 17th appearance, has bagged one yellow card and kept three clean sheets for Udinese this ongoing season.



Marko Arnautović netted the opening goal in the 12th minute for Inter Milan with a brilliant finish to the delight of the home supporters.

Few minutes later, the host doubled their lead through Davide Frattesi’s cool goal.



However, Udinese reduced the scoreline to 2-1 thanks to Oumar Solet’s goal in the 71st minute.



All efforts to leveled parity proved abortive as Inter Milan picked up the maximum points to remain top of the league standing.







