Simon’s 7th League Goal Fails To Help Nantes Avoid Defeat

Nigeria international Moses Simon was on target for Nantes who lost 3-2 away to Le Havre in the French Ligue 1 encounter on Sunday.

Simon now has seven goals, eight assists in 25 league appearances for Nantes this campaign.





It is the Canaries’ third defeat in their last five matches (two wins).

Simon scored with three minutes into the second half to bring the scoreline to 2-2.

But an 88th minute strike from Timothy Pembele sealed the win for Le Havre.

Abdoulaye Toure had given Le Havre a 1-0 lead on 13 minutes from the penalty spot before Saidou Sow equalised on 23.

Toure grabbed his second goal on 27 minutes from another penalty to put the home side 2-1 ahead.

Nantes are in 13th place on 27 points, three points away from the relegation play-off and seven points from the drop zone in the league table.

In another Ligue 1 clash Gabriel Osho saw action for 90 minutes as Auxerre pipped Montpellier 1-0.

Auxerre moved up to 10th on 35 points in the standing courtesy of the win against Montpellier.

