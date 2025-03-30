Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Simon’s 7th League Goal Fails To Help Nantes Avoid Defeat

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Nigeria international Moses Simon was on target for Nantes who lost 3-2 away to Le Havre in the French Ligue 1 encounter on Sunday.

    Simon now has seven goals, eight assists in 25 league appearances for Nantes this campaign.


    It is the Canaries’ third defeat in their last five matches (two wins).

    Simon scored with three minutes into the second half to bring the scoreline to 2-2.

    But an 88th minute strike from Timothy Pembele sealed the win for Le Havre.

    Abdoulaye Toure had given Le Havre a 1-0 lead on 13 minutes from the penalty spot before Saidou Sow equalised on 23.

    Toure grabbed his second goal on 27 minutes from another penalty to put the home side 2-1 ahead.

    Nantes are in 13th place on 27 points, three points away from the relegation play-off and seven points from the drop zone in the league table.

    In another Ligue 1 clash Gabriel Osho saw action for 90 minutes as Auxerre pipped Montpellier 1-0.

    Auxerre moved up to 10th on 35 points in the standing courtesy of the win against Montpellier.

    By James Agberebi


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.