Serie A: Lookman Struggles As Atalanta Fall To Fiorentina

Ademola Lookman was in action as Atalanta fell to a 1-0 defeat against Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.

Lookman, who started the game was replaced by Daniel Maldini 10 minutes after the break.





The 27-year-old has scored 13 goals in 24 league appearances for Gian Piero’s side this season.



Moise Keane scored the decisive goal for Fiorentina on the dot of 45 minutes.

The Italy international spotted a weak Isak Hien first touch inside the centre-circle and pounced, sprinting halfway up the pitch to beat Marco Carnesecchi with a precise angled drive.

Atalanta remain in third position on the table with 58 points from 30 matches.

The Bergamo club are six points adrift leaders Inter Milan, who still have an outstanding game.

By Adeboye Amosu





