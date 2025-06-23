Close Menu
    Bellingham Slams Club World Cup Pitches

    James AgberebiBy

    Jude Bellingham has berated the conditions at this year’s FIFA Club World Cup, claiming the pitches are “not great at all” despite the Spanish giants recording their first win of the tournament against Mexican side Pachuca.

    Bellingham opened his account for the competition, as he put Madrid 1-0 just the day after younger brother Jobe scored his goal for German side Borussia Dortmund.

    Turkish youngster Arda Guler and Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde added to the scoreline, which eventually finished 3-1.

    With the 2026 World Cup due to be held in some of the same venues this time next year, Bellingham was keen to make his feelings clear to organisers that conditions must improve.

    “The pitches aren’t great at all. It holds the ball up. The ball barely bounces,” he told Mail Sport via GB News.

    “It’s tough on the knees as well. Hopefully, it’s something that someone will look at, going into next year.

    “It’s important we protect the players as well as giving the fans a great spectacle and giving them great games like today.”

    The 21-year-old also spoke about tiredness which is an issue.

    “I’m definitely feeling it [the fatigue]. With the new kits, new managers and new players coming, it probably kids you into thinking it’s a new season.

    “But you’ve already got 50 to 60 games in your legs and in this heat, you can definitely feel it.

    “But the way I and the team are approaching it is that it’s five more games of graft and everything we’ve got to try and bring home another title.”


