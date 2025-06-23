Gallas: Arsenal Not Ideal Club For Osimhen

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas believed the Gunners are right not to show interest in Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen is currently regarded as one of the best strikers in the world at the moment.

The Nigeria international was outstanding during his loan spell with Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray last season.

The 26-year-old registered 37 goals and eight assists across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds.

Read Also:African Teams Have Been Impressive At 2025 Club World Cup –Nigerian Football Administrator

Gallas stated that it would be difficult for Mikel Arteta to manage the player.

“Victor Osimhen is a top class striker but I could see him clashing with Mikel Arteta,” the 47-year-old told Prime Casino.

“Viktor Gyokeres would be a better fit, but Arsenal have to win the Premier League next season which means they need to sign Alexander Isak.

“Isak is perfect for Arsenal and they should be going all out to sign him. He would adapt instantly and give them the best chance of winning the title out of any player in the world, they don’t have time to let a striker adapt.”

By Adeboye Amosu



