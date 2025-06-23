Osimhen Remains Galatasaray’s Number One Priority –Hatipoğlu

Galatasaray Deputy Chairman İbrahim Hatipoğlu has reiterated that the team’s priority is to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.



He stated this amid rumours that the club are eager to sign İlkay Gündoğan from Manchester City this summer.



Speaking with Habersarikirmizi, Hatipoğlu said that Galatasaray are more concerned about the Nigerian international than any other player.

“We haven’t had any connection with Manchester City regarding transfers.



“We haven’t discussed money with İlkay Gündoğan and his manager. There is no such thing on our agenda at the moment.



“We are all thinking about the Osimhen transfer first. We will meet later if our coach wants to.”







