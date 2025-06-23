Fulham Must Qualify For Europe Next Season — Iwobi

Alex Iwobi says it is important for Fulham to earn a place in Europe next season after their impressive finish in the Premier League last term.

Marco Silva’s side enjoyed their best-ever campaign in the English top-flight finishing in a respectable eighth position.

The Whites however failed to secure a place in Europe despite their strong performance.

Iwobi said they can use that as a motivation to earn a berth on the continent next season.

“What we achieved last season should be a stepping stone, a motivation, for us to achieve Europe now,” he told Sky Sports.

“I enjoyed this when I was at Arsenal, and the hunger is still there.

“We want to play at the highest level now and hopefully we can get to do this in the new season.”

By Adeboye Amosu



