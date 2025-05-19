‘Best Ever’ –Boniface Hails Osimhen After Lifting Turkish League Title

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has heaped praise on Victor Osimhen after scoring a goal to help Galatasaray to win the Turkish League title on Sunday.



Sunday’s goal took Osimhen’s league tally to 25 this season. The Napoli loanee has four goals ahead of Krzysztof Piątek, who sits second with 21 goals.



When he got a brace last Wednesday, the Super Eagles broke a 24-year-old record to become the highest-scoring prolific foreign player ever in Turkish football.

He eclipsed Brazilian legend Mario Jardel’s record of 34 goals in a campaign.



Reacting to Osimhen’s incredible feat, the Leverkusen star via his official X handle hailed him as the ‘best ever’.



“Best ever, Victor Osimhen,” Boniface posted.







