2025 U-20 AFCON: Overhauling Flying Eagles Won’t Be Ideal –Lawal Warns

Former Nigerian international Dimeji Lawal has called for the inclusion of a few fresh players to the Flying Eagles than just overhauling the squad.



He made this known after the team defeated hosts Egypt via penalties to win the bronze medal at the just concluded 2025 U20 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.



Speaking with Completesports.com, Lawal stated that the coaching crew can introduce a few players to the existing players to fortify the squad ahead of the 2025 U-20 World Cup, slated later this year.

“It will be unfair to demand a total overhauling of the Flying Eagles. It is like condemning all their efforts after winning a bronze at the tournament.



“I can only advocate for the inclusion of a few fresh players to the team that can make the Flyting Eagles stronger ahead of the U-20 World Cup.



“You can’t really say that the whole team failed to perform well. What the players need is encouragement and not a total overhaul of the team.”



