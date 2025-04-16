Blow For Man United: Zirkzee Ruled Out For Rest Of Season With Hamstring Injury

Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim, has reportedly confirmed that Joshua Zirkzee’s season is over due to a hamstring injury sustained during the Red Devils’ 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Dutchman’s injury, which forced him off at St. James’ Park, appears severe enough to rule him out until the start of next season.





“Joshua is out for the season,” Amorim told reporters ahead of United’s Europa League clash with Lyon on Thursday, as reported by The Mirror.

Also Read: Udinese Must Finish Serie A Season On A High –Okoye

“He is not going to play any more this season. We must prepare him for next season. It is hard for any player to stop, but it’s football. He has to be ready to recover.”

Since his move from Bologna to United last summer, Zirkzee hasn’t been entirely convincing, but he had shown signs of improvement as the season progressed.

Losing the 23-year-old is far from ideal, especially with Rasmus Hojlund — Amorim’s only other striking option — struggling for form.

Also Read: Gabon Int’l Aaron Dies After Falling Off 11th Floor Of Building In China

It marks the latest setback in what has been a dismal campaign for United, who currently sit 14th in the Premier League table.

With performances and results falling short, and confidence low across the squad, the club also loaned out high-profile players like Marcus Rashford and Antony in January — a reflection of the turmoil surrounding the team.

By Habeeb Kuranga



