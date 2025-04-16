Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Yalcin: Osimhen Is Bound To Remain With Galatasaray

    Austin Akhilomen

    Besiktas icon Sergen Yalçın believes Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will not leave Galatasaray at the end of the season.

    The Nigerian international has been heavily linked with a move to top European clubs this summer.


    However, Galatasaray are still making an effort to convince the Lille striker to remain with the Turkish giant.

    In a chat with Kafa Sports via 24 Saat Gazetesi, Yalcin stated that Osimhen will don Galatasaray’s jersey next season.

     “Victor Osimhen 100 percent should be taken for Galatasaray.”

    “Icardi is not considered when Osimhen is there. Galatasaray should definitely make this transfer, I’m not even saying 99 percent, this transfer should happen.”

    “Fenerbahçe’s center forwards cannot be Dzeko and En-Nesyri. You cannot press up front with these players, you wait for the opponent in your own half. But if you have a player like Osimhen, you can press,” Yalçın said.


    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

