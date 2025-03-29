Boniface Gets Very Good Rating In Leverkusen’s League Win Vs Bochum

Victor Boniface got very good rating after scoring in Bayer Leverkusen’s 3-1 win against Bochum in Friday’s German Bundesliga fixture.

It was a return to club football for Boniface who featured for the Super Eagles in their 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Uyo last Tuesday.





But the striker put the disappointing result behind as he got on the score sheet on 60 minutes to put the Bundesliga champions 2-1 ahead.

It was his eight goal in 16 appearances for Xabi Alonso’s side in the German top flight this season.

He thought he had scored again with 10 minutes left to play but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Following his impressive performance, Get German Football News rated Boniface seven out of 10.

Friday’s victory took Leverkusen just three points off leaders Bayern Munich, who could extend their lead to six points if they beat St. Pauli today (Saturday).



