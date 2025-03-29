Turkey: Osimhen Cleared For Besiktas Vs Galatasaray

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen is fit to face Besiktas in Saturday’s (today) Istanbul derby, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen was replaced by Victor Boniface in the 86th minute of Nigeria’s 1-1 home draw against Zimbabwe on Tuesday after sustaining a muscle injury.





The 26-year-old trained with his teammates on Friday as they gear up for the clash slated for the Tupras Stadium, Istanbul.

The powerful striker has scored 20 goals in 22 league appearances for the Yellow and Reds this season.

Osimhen will head into the game in buoyant mood having registered eight goals in his last five league outings for the title holders.

Galatasaray occupy top spot on the Turkish Super Lig table with 71 points from 27 games.

Okan Buruk’s side, who are unbeaten in the league this season are looking to win a third consecutive title.

They have won the last three league meetings between both teams.

By Adeboye Amosu



