Boniface Hits Back At Critics Amid Goal Drought

Victor Boniface has hit back at his critics amid his goal scoring drought at Bundesliga club Werder Bremen.

Boniface has registered just one assist in seven league appearances for Bremen since arriving on loan from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

The Nigeria international has come under intense criticism for his poor form.

Boniface On Criticism

The 24-year-old is however paying no mind to his detractors, insisting that his focus remains on improving every day.

“If you watched the game against Union Berlin, which we won at home 1-0, I didn’t score or an assist but you will have seen what I bring to the team, you get what I mean?” Boniface told Soccer Laduma.

“Like I said, media says a lot of things. When you don’t score, then people want to talk but trust me you don’t know anything about me. I’ve seen things but I am strong and anybody that knows me, knows that I am a strong guy; those things don’t really affect me.

“I’m trying to improve everyday and I think this is the worst start I’ve had since arriving in Germany you know because I’ve played four, five games with no goals. My first season was great and I haven’t mentioned anything about my second season before, but last season I missed between 16 and 20 games, but I was still the second highest goalscorer at Leverkusen, and they said it’s a bad season, so I am trying to understand what is this.

“So I’ve just gotten to the point in my life where I understand that most people don’t watch games, they just go to LiveScore and say, ‘This guy doesn’t score, let me make money on Twitter by insulting him’, so if you know the type of guy I am, you’ll know I have no problem.”

By Adeboye Amosu



