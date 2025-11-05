Why Caicedo Is The Best Midfielder In The World –Chelsea Legend

Chelsea legend Joe Cole has claimed that Moise Caicedo is currently the best midfielder in the world.

After initially struggling to settle into life at Stamford Bridge, Caicedo’s performances over the past 18 months have shown why Chelsea were willing to pay the record-breaking £115million fee to sign him from Brighton and Hove Albion in 2023.

The Ecuadorian international won Chelsea’s Player of the Year award last season, starting all 38 Premier League games as the Blues secured their return to the Champions League after a two-year absence.

And the 24-year-old has started this season in even more scintillating form, delivering his latest all-action display last weekend to help his side continue their fine recent record against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

“Moises Caicedo? I remember watching him at Brighton and I thought to myself, ‘Between the two boxes, I think he’s the best midfielder in the world’,” Cole was quoted by talkSPORT.

“In the modern game, when so much of it’s about patterns of play and winning yardage, breaking the lines, he’s the best at that.

“Breaking up play, he’s got great technique and I thought, ‘But can he score goals?’ And now he’s adding goals into his game. Also, at the other end of the pitch, he’s becoming more of a leader.

“I think he’s the most important player at Chelsea in terms of, if we had a cup final tomorrow, I’d want his name on the teamsheet before anyone else. I think he’s brilliant, and that £100million now is looking like a snip.”



