Osimhen Is A Super Striker --Baas

Ajax defender Youri Baas has described Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as a super striker.



He made this known in a chat with Voetbal International ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash against Galatasaray.



The Nigerian international, having faced Ajax four times in his career, has scored twice, though he has been on the losing side in all but one of those encounters.



Baas also shared how Osimhen sent his shirt to Bertrand Traoré to deliver to him a few weeks after Ajax clashed with Galatasaray.

“I’ve had a lot of good strikers in front of me, but if you ask me who was the best, I think Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray. That’s a really great striker.



“Also, a nice story: I asked him for his shirt after the game. Only that things were different, and in the end, he had already given him away.



“But it turned out, I didn’t know that he’s good friends with Bertrand Traoré. Or at least, they know each other well. A few weeks after that game, he sent a shirt to Bertrand with the message: You have to give it to him, because I promised.



“So he’s a super striker, a superstar, but this proves again that it’s just a really good guy. That was really nice. Did I send a shirt back? Haha, no, not that. But if he wants to, I’m definitely going to do that.”



