UCL: It Will Be Difficult For Ajax To Stop Osimhen --Ex Liverpool Forward

Former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel believes it will be difficult for Ajax to stop Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen from scoring ahead of today’s Champions League clash.



Recall that the Nigerian international has been in good form in the competition, scoring three goals in the last two games.



His decisive strike against Liverpool helped Galatasaray secure back-to-back Champions League victories for the first time in 13 years, a testament to his growing influence in European football.

A goal against Ajax in Amsterdam today could see Osimhen extend his record-breaking run and further cement his reputation as one of Africa’s brightest stars on the continental stage.



Speaking with Sabah, Babel stated that the former Napoli striker can single-handedly bring any team to its knees.



“I think Ajax will have a hard time stopping Osimhen.



“He is a truly lethal striker. He can single-handedly bring any team to its knees”.



