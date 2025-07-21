Boniface: Saudi Arabian Offer Too Tempting To Refuse

Nigeria forward Victor Boniface has admitted that he could not turn down a lucrative offer to join Saudi club Al Nassr in January.

Boniface was close to sealing a move to Al Nassr during the winter transfer window but the Big Yellow later opted to sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa.

Al Nassr offered to pay the striker a staggering €15m per year, a huge improvement on the €2m he earns at Bundesliga club, Bayer Leverkusen.

“I have been injured so many times, if I go and play two, three seasons…the money was a lot,” Boniface told the podcast The Culture League.

“I agreed to the offer because there was also the club, who were offered 70 million Euros, and they wanted the money.

“In football, it was not just about me, but also the club.

“I was ready to go, I packed my bags, gave away my designer clothes and shoes to friends, the plane was waiting.

“But at the last minute it didn’t work out.”

By Adeboye Amosu



