NPFL: Ikorodu City Captain Completes Move To Hapoel Jerusalem

Ikorodu City captain Waliu Ojetoye has joined Isreali club Hapoel Jerusalem, Completesports.com reports.

Ojetoye moved to Hapoel Jerusalem on a season-long loan with option to buy.

An official announcement is expected in the coming days.

Read Also:Gabriel Opens Up On Arsenal Signing Of Madueke, Kepa

The right-back featured prominently for Ikorodu City in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, last season.

He caught the eye with his impressive performances for the Oga Boys, who barely missed out on a place on the continent.

Ojetoye was part of the home-based Super Eagles side that secured qualification to the 2024 African Nations Championship, CHAN.

He was also included in the Super Eagles squad to the Unity Cup in London.

By Adeboye Amosu



