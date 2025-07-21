Gabriel Opens Up On Arsenal Signing Of Madueke, Kepa

Brazilian defender Gabriel has said Arsenal’s new signing Noni Madueke, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga will do a lot for the Gunners this season.

Arsenal got their summer transfer dealings up and running with the acquisition of the quartet.

Apart from the signings of the four players, the Gunners are still linked with the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze.

Speaking about the businesses done so far, Gabriel stated that the club is doing everything possible to strengthen the team.

“I think the players that came will help us out a lot,” Gabriel was quoted on Arsenal News Channel. “The club is doing what is best for the players and the manager. They are definitely doing their best to bring the best players that can help us, but we have to focus on what we can do out on the pitch.

“The players that are here are doing that. We are strong and we are getting stronger with these new players. Definitely, it excites me. We want to have the best players. To be in the dispute for titles, you have to have the best players.”



