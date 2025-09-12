Close Menu
    Boniface Will Raise Our Level — Werder Bremen Coach Steffen

    Werder Bremen head Horst Steffen believed Victor Boniface’s arrival will improve the performance of his team, reports Completesports.com.

    Boniface linked up with the Greens on a season-long loan deal from Bayer Leverkusen on deadline day.

    The Nigeria international is yet play a competitive game this season.

    Steffen On Boniface

    Steffen confirmed Boniface will be included in his squad for Saturday’s trip to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

    “Victor is well-received and likeable. He will certainly raise our level, and he’s improving every day,” he was quoted by the club’s official website.

    “I’m very optimistic that he’ll get his playing time. He’ll definitely be on the bus to Gladbach. We’ll see how much he’ll play.”

    New Players Integration

    Boniface, and other new arrivals have settled down quickly at the club.

    Steffen said having a familiar face around has been helpful.

    “It was certainly helpful for their integration. They settled in very quickly, and the boys feel at home,” added the gaffer.

    ” Of course, it helps to have someone at their side who can show them everything off the pitch, too. They had a great time in Belgium, and they felt tremendous respect for each other.”

