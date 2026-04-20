Bournemouth Appoint Rose To Replace Iraola

Bournemouth have announced the appointment of Marco Rose as their new head coach.

Rose will take over from Andoni Iraola in the summer.

The German will sign a three-year contract with the Premier League club.

Iraola recently confirmed that he would be departing his role as Bournemouth head coach when his contract expires at the end of the season, bringing an end to his three-year reign.

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Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet AFC Bournemouth 2.094 1xbet X Draw 3.66 1xbet Leeds United 3.78 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Leeds United over 0.5 goals Leeds United scored more than 0.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 away matches. Over 1.5 goals 8 of the last 10 Leeds United's away matches ended with more than 1.5 goals. Halftime draw Bournemouth has drawn at halftime in 6 of their last 10 home matches.

Rose was always the target to replace Iraola because of his similar footballing philosophy and style of play.

The 49-year-old last worked at Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

He has also managed Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach and Red Bull Salzburg.

“The club’s immediate focus remains firmly on finishing the current campaign as strongly as possible, with the players and staff continuing to show full commitment to achieving positive results and building on the current 13-game unbeaten run,” Bournemouth said on his appointment.



