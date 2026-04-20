Rybakina Plays Down Chances Of Becoming New World Number One

Kazakhstani tennis player, Elena Rybakina has played down the immediate focus on becoming the new world number one.

Recall that Rybakina is battling with Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek for the top spot, having faced Sabalenka multiple times already in the 2026 season.

Speaking in a press conference, she noted that to be number one, she must maintain the high level of consistency shown by her competitors.

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“Well, I’m not really focusing on the points. I know my team is checking sometimes, but that’s not the goal.



“The most important for us, to be consistent and do well, because you can’t control how other players are gonna play. You just need to do your job as best as possible.



“I think for now everything was working well, and we just try to continue now for the big tournaments ahead, and hopefully I can get all the positives from this week to the next tournaments.”



