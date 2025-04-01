Boyd: Rangers Must Not Bank On Dessers For Goals

Former Scotland star Kris Boyd has warned Rangers not to over depend on Super Eagles striker Cyril Dessers for goals.



He made this known after the Nigerian international netted the winning goal in Rangers’ 4-3 victory over Dundee at the weekend.



Speaking with Scottish Sun Sport, Boyd stated that there are games where Dessers often convert half goal scoring chance.

Read Also: Agu: Super Eagles Won’t Miss 2026 World Cup



‘For me, I think it’s the type of chances that Cyriel Dessers misses. Because he could miss an easy chance now and the next minute, he’ll just pluck one out of the air like at Old Trafford where he scored an unbelievable finish,” Boyd told the Scottish Sun Sport.



“I think he’s a scorer of good goals but I don’t think he’s a natural finisher. But his numbers are decent.



“You do feel kind of sorry for him sometimes because he is going to get criticized because of the chances he misses. And you think in games where you’re just needing a goalscorer just to snuff out an opportunity to kill a game off or to steal something, (Dessers won’t deliever). But he won’t throw in the towel, he will go back for more.”







