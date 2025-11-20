Brighton Celebrate Nnadozie CAF Awards Feat

Brighton & Hove Albion have celebrated Chiamaka Nnadozie feat at the 2025 CAF Awards, reports Completesports.com.

Nnadozie was crowned the continent’s women’s best goalkeeper at the award ceremony in Rabat, Morocco on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old claimed the award for the third consecutive time.

The shot stopper beat Morocco’s Khadija Er-Rmichi and South Africa’s Andile Dlamini to the individual award.

“Back-to-back-to-back… Congratulations, @NadozieChiamaka” the club wrote on X.

The Paris FC star was named best goalkeeper at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

She also finished fourth in the inaugural Yachine Trophy.



