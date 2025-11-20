NPFL: Osigwe Appointed Kun Khalifat FC Head Coach

Emmanuel Osigwe, a former Nigeria international striker, has been named the new Head Coach of Kun Khalifat FC, Owerri, Completesports.com can exclusively report.

Osigwe, who scored Nigeria’s goal against Czechoslovakia at the 1980 Olympic Games men’s football event, was previously a member of the Kun Khalifat technical crew headed by Obinna Uzoho, which was disbanded following the Pride of Imolites’ 1-1 draw against Nasarawa United on Sunday at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

Osigwe Steps In After Club President’s Shake-Up

After the disappointing draw—coming on the heels of their 2025/2026 NPFL matchday 12 home defeat to Rivers United—an embittered club President, Michael Amaefule, announced the disbandment of the club’s coaching crew and management team.

But Osigwe confirmed to Completesports.com on Thursday evening that he has been appointed as the new Head Coach.

“I’ve been appointed as the Head Coach of Kun Khalifat FC,” Osigwe told Completesports.com on Thursday.

“I’ll work with Chinedu Okonkwo as my assistant,” the CAF B Coaching Licence holder added.

Osigwe Prepares for First Match Away to Warri Wolves

Osigwe, a former Rangers International forward, will take charge as the Pride of Imolites travel to Warri Wolves for Sunday’s matchday 14 clash.

“That’s going to be my first game in charge. We look forward to a good performance there and hopefully a good result.

“No doubt it’s going to be a tough game, but we’ll give it our best.”

By Sab Osuji



