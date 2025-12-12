‘Bring It Home, Lads’ –Mikel Charges Eagles To Win AFCON 2025 Title

Former Nigerian international Mikel Obi has charged the Super Eagles squad to lift the fast-approaching 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



Mikel made this known while reacting to the head coach Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles final list that was released on Thursday.



Chelle has kept faith with several of Nigeria’s established stars, naming Stanley Nwabali as first-choice goalkeeper along with defenders Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, and Zaidu Sanusi; midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka; and attacking duo Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

The former Chelsea star, via his Instagram handle, charged the players to bring home the AFCON 2025 title.



“Bring it home, lads!



Recall that the Super Eagles is in Group C of the tournament alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda.



Nigeria opens their campaign against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania on 23 December, before facing Tunisia on 27 December and completing group action against Uganda on 30 December.



