Burnley Goalkeeper Becomes First Victim Of New Premier League Rule

Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has made history, but for all the wrong reasons, talkSPORT reports.

In Burnley’s Premier League opener away to Tottenham, the Slovakian became the first gloveman in the Premier League to fall victim to the new rules which stipulate goalkeepers must distribute the ball after eight seconds.

It was brought in to replace the six-second rule, where the punishment was an indirect free-kick.

However, the six-second rule had been deemed as too harsh and was rarely been enforced by officials.

Starting between the sticks for Burnley, Dubravka had the ball in his hands.

But referee Michael Oliver deemed Dubravka held onto the ball for too long.

Oliver even gave Dubravka a five-second countdown as a warning, beginning from when the Burnley man had the ball in his hands for three seconds.

As a result and per the new rules, Tottenham were subsequently awarded a corner in the fourth minute.

Luckily for Dubravka, nothing eventuated from it.

But there was little he could do to stop Richarlison from opening the scoring just six minutes later.

Aside from the new eight-second distribution rule for goalkeepers, a number of other new laws have been introduced for the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

One of which is that team captains are the only players allowed to approach match officials during games to discuss decisions.

Should an unauthorised player talk to the referee, it may result in a yellow card.

However, if the captain is a goalkeeper, a designated outfield player will be able to speak with the referee on a protesting player’s behalf.

This is to avoid goalkeepers running up the field to speak with the referee and subsequently returning to their box, which delays the game.

Another new rule introduced relates to double-touch penalties.

If a kicker inadvertently touches the ball twice but scores, the penalty must be re-taken.

However, deliberate double-touching will lead to the defending team receiving an indirect free kick.

This represents a change from the previous rule, which stipulated that if a player touched the ball twice, the goal was immediately chalked off regardless of perceived intent.



