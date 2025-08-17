Nwofor Slams Super Eagles B After CHAN 2024 Group Stage Exit

Uche Nwofor, a member of Nigeria’s Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup finals squad, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the Super Eagles B team’s performance at the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania was a “disaster” and a “disappointment” that dented the nation’s image.

The former Shooting Stars and Rangers forward described Nigeria’s group-stage exit as a “national disaster” and an “embarrassment of monumental proportion,” insisting it was unacceptable given the country’s rich football pedigree and the quality of players available in the domestic league.

Supers Eagles B CHAN 2024 Group Stage Exit a National Embarrassment – Nwofor

“It’s a disaster, I’m disappointed to be honest with you,” Nwofor told Completesports.com at the Learning Field School, Omagba, Onitsha, where he currently trains with the All Stars team.

The 33-year-old, who won the 2010 WAFU Nations Cup in Abeokuta alongside Ahmed Musa, Ike Thankgod and Azubuike Egwuekwe, lamented that the Super Eagles B’s failure was “a big slap” on a nation regarded as the ‘Giant of Africa’.

“Nigeria has the best pool of quality players in Africa. The NPFL is rated among the best on the continent, with its products excelling across Europe and beyond.

“How we were unable to win a single game at CHAN beats my imagination. We exited without a win, without a point, and without even scoring a goal in three group games. It’s a shame, a disaster, a disappointment and an embarrassment of the highest order,” Nwofor stressed.

Nigeria lost all three Group D matches — against Senegal, Sudan and Congo — finishing bottom of the group with zero points and zero goals.

The result was a painful blow for a football powerhouse that previously won silver at CHAN 2018 and bronze in 2014.

Nwofor Berates Super Eagles B Preparation For CHAN 2024 Poor Showing

Nwofor suggested that Nigeria’s poor preparation may have contributed to the disastrous outing.

“It’s difficult to say, but I would question the team’s preparation. This was not the best our players could produce. Back in our days, every tournament was given serious attention, and the results showed,” Nwofor said.

“Our NPFL has plenty of talented players. Many travel abroad and instantly make an impact. So, for me, the question is how well the team was prepared going into the competition.”

Nwofor, 33, praised NPFL organisers for aligning the league calendar with Europe’s.

“This is very commendable. When the leagues start and end at the same time, players can attend trials abroad without disrupting their domestic clubs. Kudos to the NPFL management,” he concluded.

Nwofor’s Playing Career

Nwofor began his career at Anambra Pillars FC in 2008 before moving to Shooting Stars in 2010 and then Rangers. His breakthrough came with a transfer to Dutch side VVV Venlo in 2011.

He later played for Heerenveen, Lierse, Boavista and Slovakian side AS Trenčín. Returning to Nigeria in 2018, he joined Rivers United before a brief spell with Algerian club JS Kabylie, where injury eventually curtailed his career.

By Sab Osuji




